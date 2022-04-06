Shareholder Alert: New York Superlawyer Investigates whether Tivity Going Private Transaction Is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant of the TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC (“GrantLaw”) is investigating whether the going private transaction for Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: TVTY) is fair to its shareholders. Tivity has announced that it would be taken over and be going private in a transaction by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the transaction each of the Company’s shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of Tivity common stock, which is an insignificant premium to where the Company was trading before the announcement. The transaction is worth $2 billion.



GrantLaw is investigating whether (i) Tivity's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $32.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Tivity's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $35 per share, $2.50 above the per-share merger consideration.

If you own Tivity shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, call Lynda J. Grant, at 212-292-4441 or email us at lgrant@grantfirm.com. Visit our website at www.grantfirm.com.

GrantLaw specializes in shareholder and consumer litigation. Lynda J. Grant has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and consumers and has been named a New York Metro Superlawyer from 2014 to 2022.

Attorney Advertising