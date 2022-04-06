English Finnish Swedish

6 April 2022 at 5.45 p.m.

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc was held today, 6 April 2022 in Helsinki. In accordance with the temporary legislation, the Annual General Meeting was held without possibility to participate the meeting at the meeting venue. The shareholders and their proxy representatives were able to participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting supported all the proposals presented to the meeting and approved the remuneration report. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements of the parent company and the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and his deputy from liability for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2021.

Dividend payment

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting decided on the payment of a dividend of 0.56 euro per share for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2021. Shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend payment 8 April 2022 are entitled to the dividend. The dividend shall be paid out on 19 April 2022.

The Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of board members as eight.

Johan Hammarén, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Harri Lauslahti, Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Johannes Schulman, Lasse Svens and Timo Vättö were re-elected as Board members. Sari Pohjonen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. All board members were elected for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors the Annual General Meeting decided to approve the remuneration report for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc.

The annual remuneration for the Board members was confirmed as EUR 64,300 for the chair, EUR 43,000 for the deputy chair and EUR 35,000 for members. Approximately 40% of the annual (gross) remuneration shall be paid in the form of Aktia shares. In addition, the Chairman of each Committee will further receive an annual remuneration of EUR 8,000. The remuneration for attended meetings was established as EUR 500 per attended meeting. Compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance will be paid in line with the Finnish Tax Administration's guidelines and the company's travel policy.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting determined that the number of auditors shall be one, and re-elected APA firm KPMG Oy Ab as auditor with Marcus Tötterman, M.Sc. (Econ.), APA, as auditor-in-charge, for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid against the auditor’s reasonable invoice.

Authorisations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding resolution for share issue authorisation for up to 7,221,000 shares or securities entitling to shares, authorisation to acquire up to 500,000 company's own shares for use in the company's share based scheme and/or the remuneration of members of the company's Board of Directors and authorisation to divest up to 500,000 company's own shares.

Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which convened after the General Meeting, elected Lasse Svens as chair and Timo Vättö as vice chair.

The Board of Directors has decided on the composition of the Board's Audit Committee, Risk Committee, as well as the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

The Board of Directors elected Olli-Petteri Lehtinen as chair and Sari Pohjonen and Johannes Schulman as members of the Audit Committee.

Maria Jerhamre Engström was elected as chair and Harri Lauslahti, Olli-Petteri Lehtinen and Lasse Svens as members of the Risk Committee.

Timo Vättö was elected as chair and Johan Hammarén and Lasse Svens as members of the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

Presentations and minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The presentations by the chair of the Board Lasse Svens and CEO Mikko Ayub (in Finnish and Swedish) will be available on the company’s website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting later after the meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Swedish) will be available on the same website on 20 April 2022 at the latest.

