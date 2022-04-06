VidMob Introduces Creative Automation, Empowering Creative Teams to Deliver High-performing Creative Content at Scale

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced the availability of Creative Automation, delivering on the company’s vision to give brands and agencies the fastest path to creative that works. VidMob’s Creative Automation, which combines high quality creative with the ability to create limitless versions, will initially offer automation for dynamic product ads for Meta, followed by support for other platforms by the end of the year. The new offering will enable direct-to-consumer brands and e-commerce companies to dramatically improve their speed and scale on the platform.



“Scaling creative production is often a tradeoff between quality and quantity, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Creative Automation is designed to drive brand consistency and quality, while automatically generating iterations of the original creative concept across platforms,” said Deborah Folloni, Director of Product Marketing at VidMob. “Creative teams will be able to better support multiple versions of ads for testing, localizations or product variations.”

McKinsey research shows that companies who harness creativity and analytics in tandem to drive marketing performance have 2x higher growth rates than those who do not. Creative Automation is a new capability that complements the AI-driven insights from VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform. The combination, with the company’s Creative Analytics, Creative Scoring, Creative Studio and Creative Network, will enable creative teams to more seamlessly create high quality creative at scale. Creative Automation is a key addition to VidMob’s offering, empowering advertisers to test hypotheses and apply learnings to achieve dramatic performance improvements.

While most quality advertising is focused on the brand messaging at the top of the marketing funnel, VidMob provides creatives with the technology to bring quality to the performance-based advertising. With Creative Automation, creative teams are freed from the often crushing manual task of producing size, platform and product variations for performance-based advertising.

Creatives can focus on making creative that works, while benefiting from automation that drives scale.

Save time : Creatives can produce thousands of creative iterations automatically, allowing people to focus on strategic design work instead.

: Creatives can produce thousands of creative iterations automatically, allowing people to focus on strategic design work instead. Respond quickly : When clients send in a request for a new batch of creatives, the creative team no longer has to drop other important work to resize or redesign their work.

: When clients send in a request for a new batch of creatives, the creative team no longer has to drop other important work to resize or redesign their work. Increase scale: The number of creative iterations is no longer limited by the hours that creative teams can devote to manually creating new assets.

The number of creative iterations is no longer limited by the hours that creative teams can devote to manually creating new assets. Focus on what matters: Without the burden of menial work, creative teams can spend more time on the work that drives true performance.

“The vision for Creative Automation is to give our advertiser and brand clients the tools they need to dramatically improve the creative process through efficiency, insight and scale,” said Deborah Folloni. “We are dedicated to supporting creative teams. Our platform helps creative teams better execute on a big idea - by measuring what works and automating the work that creatives shouldn’t have to do.”

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at www.vidmob.gives .