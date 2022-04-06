American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Announces Upcoming Meeting on June 17-19 in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Stem Cells Physicians is excited to be back at The Hyatt Hotel, this June 17-19, 2022. The conference will focus on the latest state-of-the-art techniques, protocols and research for 2022.

"The Academy for Stem Cell Physicians was founded to advance the field of regenerative medicine and to protect patient access to their individual right to tap into their innate healing abilities," said Dr. Sunny Kim, President of the AASCP.

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The AASCP is involved directly with other authorities within the field and seeks only to bring knowledge and awareness for the ever-growing regenerative medicine industry. My hope is that the Safety Panel discussion on June 18, 2022, is to help get rid of the bad actors that are damaging the field for everyone." Dr. Farshchian went on to say, "I'm so excited that after two years of no activity due to the pandemic, we are able to meet again in person! The field is growing thanks to all the wonderful creativity of many scientists and physicians helping to advance regenerative medicine. This conference will have up to the latest news."

AASCP is hosting their medical conference in Miami on June 17-19, 2022. The conference is taking place at the downtown Miami Hyatt Regency, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131. Because of limited seating, we encourage everyone to please RSVP at www.aascp.net and to register. Registration price for the early bird ticket special in April is $1,500.00. The price will go up to $2,500.00 in May. Please register today.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Wilson Demenessez or Lana Ingrid at AASCP 305-891-4686, and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

Related Images











Image 1: Conference Hyatt Miami





In session









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment