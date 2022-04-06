Jitterbit Awarded Gold Medal in 2022 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Data Integration and integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The company has also been ranked No. 1 by G2 in the Spring 2022 Grid report categories for global enterprise iPaaS, including best usability, most implementable and best results. In the report, Jitterbit was also ranked No.1 for electronic data interchange (EDI) relationships in the global enterprise category.



SoftwareReviews 2022 Data Quadrant Report

Jitterbit was recognized as a leading vendor for its product Jitterbit Harmony, the only end-to-end API integration solution that runs on a single multi-tenant cloud platform and allows APIs to be connected to anything and deployed anywhere. It was rated No. 3 in overall product performance among several iPaaS vendors by mid-market companies.

In vendor capability satisfaction ratings, Jitterbit was ranked No. 2 in business value created and No. 3 in breadth of features, product strategy and rate of improvement, usability and intuitiveness, vendor support, availability and quality of training, and ease of implementation. Jitterbit also received an emotional footprint score of +90, receiving top scores around importance to professional success, strength of emotional connection, and strategy and innovation. 89 percent of reviewers said they are likely to recommend Jitterbit.

Jitterbit has been recognized by SoftwareReviews for several years in a row. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.

G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report

Jitterbit was recognized as a leader in the latest G2 report for its product Jitterbit Harmony, which was rated highly by G2 users and received substantial market presence scores. 96 percent of users rated the company with 4 or 5 stars, 92 percent of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Jitterbit at a rate of 94 percent. Jitterbit’s highest rated features from the report include managed file transfers, asynchronous messaging, and real-time integration, which ranged from 2 to 4 percent above average ratings.

Jitterbit has consistently been recognized by G2 year-over-year for its work in the iPaaS space. The G2 Grid reports are released quarterly and use data sources, like social media, along with verified customer reviews to produce scoring on fraud protection solutions. These reports are used by buyers to help make important software purchase decisions.

“Both honors have one thing in common: feedback from our customers. We are privileged to receive continuous praise, as it shows we have built a strong foundation of trust in supporting our customers with their business needs. These recognitions serve as key markers in measuring that success and trust,” said Vito Salvaggio, senior vice president of product management at Jitterbit. “As we seek to capture more market share in the enterprise iPaaS space, we will continue adding more capabilities to Jitterbit Harmony – our low-code integration platform – to further differentiate us and help our customers manage their workflows seamlessly and efficiently.”

For more information on Jitterbit's iPaaS solutions, visit www.jitterbit.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration and low-code application development platform enables companies to quickly create and connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn or @Jitterbit on Twitter.

