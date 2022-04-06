Baddle Releases Six New Junior Pickleball Paddles

Los Angeles, CA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baddle, the rapidly growing pickleball brand launched in 2021, unveils its first line of Junior Pickleball Paddles chock full of unique features for younger players.

Pickleball is often called the fastest-growing sport in America. According to USA Pickleball, in 2020, the sport grew to 4.2 million players in the U.S. In 2016, the USAPA launched a Juniors program, confirming the younger players' surge in participation. According to the 2021 Sports and Fitness Industry Association Pickleball report, the fastest growing segment in pickleball is the 6-17 age group.

Baddle Junior Paddles are USAPA approved and specifically designed for kids learning to play pickleball. Unlike competitive products, which are just shrunken down adult paddles, Baddle Junior Paddles feature a smaller-sized grip, fiberglass surface to keep the paddle light and maneuverable and a large proportioned "sweet spot." The Junior Paddles come in six colorful and unique designs (MSRP $50). They're available on Baddle.com as well as from Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook Market, and select retailers, including Pickleball Central, Pickleball Galaxy, Tennis Express, and Total Pickleball.

"Until now, most pickleball paddles were one-size-fits-all," noted Kara Anastasiadis, President of OvareGroup Outdoor. "Kids don’t have the same motor skills as adults until they are 12-14 years old, so the traditional paddles don’t function as well for this age group. With our new line of junior paddles, we’re filling a gap in the market."

Baddle is building its business on a combination of proprietary branded merchandise and strategic licenses. Baddle's line of Vera Bradley merchandise launched in November 2021, and it has also produced branded paddles for the U.S. Army and The Ohio State University. The company recently became an official partner of the National Hockey League (NHL), with NHL-branded gear set to launch in Q2 2022.

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Baddle Pickleball

Baddle Pickleball is part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, a part of the OvareGroup. Baddle was started in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, by pickleball players who loved the intense, competitive spirit of the game. They created a technologically advanced, tour-endorsed paddle in new, more vibrant styles. Visit www.baddle.com for more information.



