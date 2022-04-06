AMI to Receive 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Manufacturing International (AMI) Inc. is proud to announce that it will receive the Manufacturing Leadership Council award under the category "Collaborative Ecosystems" for the project "Improving Small & Medium Manufacturer Productivity with IoT Driven Smart Manufacturing". The AMI project, funded in part by the Smart Manufacturing Institute CESMII, demonstrates how a low-cost, easy-to-implement, and secure Internet of Things (IoT) platform based on open standards can enable two diverse Small- to Medium-sized Manufacturers (SMM) to adopt Smart Manufacturing technology.

"AMI is grateful to be recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council for this important lighthouse project to advance the digital transformation of small- to medium-sized manufacturers," said Dr. Dean Bartles, CEO of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG) and parent company of AMI. "Helping these manufacturers become smart factories will allow them to leverage their data to become more efficient, productive, sustainable and competitive."

"This year's winners are exemplary for their compelling use of technology, innovative approach to problem-solving and overall commitment to furthering the progress of Manufacturing 4.0," said Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC) Co-Founder, Vice President, and Executive Director David R. Brousell. Presented by the MLC, a division of the NAM, the awards recognize excellence in digital manufacturing.

AMI will be honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit. Details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About AMI

Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc. (AMI) is a non-profit organization with a clear mission - to accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium manufacturers. At AMI, our goal is to enable small to medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) everywhere to collaborate, innovate, and thrive. AMI provides innovative low-cost solutions appropriate for smaller companies at any phase of their digital journey. The Smart Manufacturing Leadership Consortium (SMLC), an AMI business unit, cultivates trusted and mutually beneficial collaborative activities for member organizations of all sizes by sharing successes and challenges related to the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies and 4th Industrial Revolution digital technologies. AMI is part of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG). For additional information, visit AMI at www.advmfg.org and SMLC at www.smlconsortium.org.

