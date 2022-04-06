Mediterra Capital Has Partnered Up With the Founders of Zero Density to Accelerate Global Growth

IZMIR, Turkey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediterra Capital, a UK based private equity firm, has become a shareholder in Zero Density, the global leader in virtual studio software solutions. By leveraging its well-established track record in driving technology company growth, Mediterra will seek to bolster Zero Density’s user base by extending its software offering and accelerating its geographic expansion.

Kuban Altan, Founder / Head of R&D of Zero Density, said:

“We changed the game in real-time virtual studio productions with Reality, our disruptive node-based compositor living inside Unreal Engine. We developed TRAXIS talentS, our AI-powered markerless talent tracking system which carries the visual fidelity of virtual studio productions to another level and RealityHub enables broadcasters to manage everything from real-time graphics to robotic cameras — all directly from a web browser. Through the new investment, we will continue developing cutting-edge products that urge the industry to innovate and transform."

Zero Density reached an install base in 47 countries and delivered hundreds of installations worldwide. Zero Density’s solutions are being used in daily real-time productions of broadcasters such as Fox Sports, The Weather Channel, RTL, TV Globo and Warner Media, as well as in hundreds of live events including League of Legends World Finals, Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, K-pop concerts.

Orhan Ayanlar, a partner at Mediterra Capital and responsible for technology investments, said:

“We are very excited to be partnering up with the Zero Density founders. The technology solution they have created is cutting-edge and allows global content providers to increase customer engagement / experience which is unique and necessary for the sector to evolve. The partnership will allow a strong dedication to international expansion through building a global executive team and establishing further offices in the US, Europe and Asia along with a hyperfocus on software development to continue to be the “firsts” in introducing new solutions to the market.”

About Zero Density

Zero Density is a world leader in virtual studio, augmented reality and real-time graphics technologies for the broadcast, live events and esports industries. From the Olympics to Louis Vuitton virtual fashion shows, Zero Density’s Unreal Engine-native platform, Reality — which includes a real-time broadcast compositing system and its proprietary keying technology, Reality Keyer — has been used by some of the biggest companies in the world. Clients include: The Weather Channel, RTL, Fox Sports and Warner Media.

About Mediterra Capital

Established in 2011, Mediterra Capital is a private equity firm investing in mid-cap companies to turn them in to global leaders.

Mediterra currently has €330 million assets under management. Its investors include leading international finance institutions such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), European Investment Fund, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and FMO (Development Bank of Holland).

Since its foundation, Mediterra has done over 33 transactions, (i) investing in 15 portfolio companies (of which 7 are technology companies (software, services, hardware)), 12 bolt-on acquisitions (of which 10 are technology companies) and 6 exits (of which 3 are technology companies).

