Update: Loop Media, Inc. Enters Integration with SpringServe to Power Advertising Across Video-Centric DOOH Channels

Digital Out Of Home (“DOOH”) Music-Forward Streaming Leader Leverages SpringServe’s Ad Server to Bolster its Programmatic-First Approach

GLENDALE, CA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc., a leading multi channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced it has selected SpringServe as one of its ad servers.



SpringServe’s ad serving technology will assist in enabling Loop Media to maximize ad inventory value and provide a premium quality ad experience for consumers. SpringServe’s platform incorporates features including frequency capping, competitive separation, ad volume and creative size targeting for optimal DOOH viewing. The SpringServe platform also allows for measurement of campaign performance and optimization in real-time.

“We strive to collaborate with companies that have the same appetite for innovation and growth that we do, and SpringServe embodies that drive,” said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer at Loop Media, Inc. “SpringServe’s video-first platform helps our programmatic monetization to scale while supporting the unique viewer experience demands needed in OOH environments.”



Joe Hirsch, General Manager of SpringServe, and now part of Magnite, said, “If you think about the viewer’s perspective watching video-centric DOOH and CTV content, you’ll see that they are similar experiences and our platform addresses the needs of both environments. Loop is revolutionizing the DOOH space and we’re excited to work with them to enable seamless ad delivery, improve measurement and monetization.”

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multi channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as in their homes on connected TVs and Smart TVs and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States and at their local gas stations on GSTV terminals. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live music performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent TV ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

