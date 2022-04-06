Pax8 Earns AOS-G Designation Through Agreement with Microsoft

DENVER, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that it has been granted the Agreement for Online Services-Government designation to enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to service the public sector with Microsoft solutions.



“MSPs selling into the public sector now have access to simplified cloud solutions, scalable technology, and support from Pax8 through the AOS-G designation with Microsoft,” said Nikki Meyer, Vice President of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. “As part of our focus on enabling MSPs to build successful practices supporting the public sector, Pax8 will launch a series of workshops, providing education and training to all MSPs with customers providing services or transacting with the Department of Defense (DoD).”

With the AOS-G designation, Pax8 is authorized to offer all MSPs who interact with the public sector supply chain, providing Microsoft’s GCC (Government Commercial Cloud) and GCC High and DoD environments for federal IT customers and contractors that need to comply with advanced NIST, FedRAMP, and ITAR standards.

Pax8 is offering a one-day training event on April 19, supported by Microsoft Azure product managers, to address Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0’s compliance, certification requirements, technology to support, and guidance on building a practice helping Pax8’s partners identify opportunities in this space. CMMC is a framework of various cybersecurity standards and best practices that is a requirement for government contractors working with the Department of Defense. These workshops are designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the requirements and timelines for CMMC 2.0.

To sign up for training, please visit http://events.pax8.com/cmmc-training. Learn more about Pax8 at www.pax8.com .

