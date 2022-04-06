At 14.97% CAGR, Histology and Cytology Market to hit USD 33.69 Billion by 2028, Says The Brainy Insights

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global histology and cytology market is expected to grow from USD 12.32 billion in 2020 to USD 33.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Histology and cytology market has been witnessing the massive growth in the healthcare industry as a number of diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies. With the aid of histology and cytology, a number of infectious diseases can be identified such as cervical disease, cancer, abnormal growth, hepatitis, inflammatory diseases, diarrhoea, leukaemia, smallpox, rabies etc. From the commercial perspective, cytology and histology are used in the diagnostic and research procedure. The market trends are determined along with manufacturer’s preference for the development of reagents and kits for these clinical procedures.



Histology and cytology is the study to describe the structure of the tissues and cells of plants and animals, especially at the microscopic level. Cytology involves the research of cells, and histology consists of the study of tissue, both of which are derived from various organs of the human body. Cytology is the microscopic examination of cell and tissue samples, which is collected from any area of the body. Histology is the study of the cells, tissues and organs at the microscopic level. It also helps us understand the relationship between function and structure of the tissues and organs.

Global histology and cytology market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences of cervical and breast cancer among women across the globe. In addition to this, technological advancement in the diagnostics techniques, further driving the growth of the market. However, less knowledge and awareness in the developing countries and risk of contamination could restrain the growth of global histology and cytology market.



Major players in the global histology and cytology market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare., Southwest Precision Instruments, Merck KGaA, Allergan, Plc, Promega Corporation, and Agilent Technologies Inc. among others. Developing and developed countries are offering more significant opportunities and significant players are continuously focused on new developments, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and venture capital investments to obtain high growth in the market.



• In March 2018, Becton Dickinson Company announced the launch of BD SurePath Direct to Slide, liquid-based cytology (LBC) test used for screening and detection of pre-cancerous lesions, cervical cancer, abnormal cells and all other cytologic categories.

• In April 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced that the ThinPrep Genesis processor for cytology slide and molecular test preparation had received a CE IVD mark in Europe. The system features increased automation capabilities, together with ergonomic and chain of custody benefits, compared to older instruments.



The cytology segment held the largest market share of 59.26% in the year 2020



The type segment is divided into histology and cytology. Cytology segment further classified into cervical cancer, breast cancer, and other cancers. The cytology segment held the largest market share of 59.26% in the year 2020. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of different type of cancers across the globe.



Microscopic test accounted for the largest market share of 49.56% in the year 2020



The test type segment includes microscopy tests, molecular genetics tests, and flow cytometry. Microscopic test accounted for the largest market share of 49.56% in the year 2020. This is one of the most widely used tests for the histology and cytology. The test generally checks for infection, inflammatory disease of the urinary tract, cancer, or pre-cancerous conditions.



The clinical diagnostics segment is accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 5.83 billion in the year 2020



The application segment is divided into clinical diagnostics, molecular diagnostics study, cell signaling, and others. The clinical diagnostics segment is accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 5.83 billion in the year 2020, due to increasing usage of histology and cytology for clinical diagnostics of cancer and certain infections. In addition to this, the development of new diseases, further boosting the growth of clinical diagnostics.



Hospitals/clinics accounted for a major market share of 41.3% in 2020



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals/clinics, biopharmaceutical companies, academia, and others. Hospitals/clinics accounted for a major market share of 41.3% in 2020. This is mainly due to higher purchasing power, well-equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, easy accessibility, and better health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from various private and group insurance plans.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Histology and Cytology Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region emerged as the largest market for the histology and cytology market and held the market share of 42.6% in 2020. This is because North America is growing tremendously in terms of the healthcare industry. North America region has become the hub for the technological development and transformation of the industry. Availability of well-equipped diagnostic clinics, better coverage for diagnosis and treatment, and increased prevalence of cancer in the region, positively influencing the growth of the market. On the flip side, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising awareness related to cancer and increasing healthcare expenditure across the region.



About the report:



The global histology and cytology market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



