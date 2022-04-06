Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG)

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Everbridge stock between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) the Company was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) the Company was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that the Company was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company’s revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Everbridge should contact the Firm prior to the June 3, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .