Warsaw Stock Exchange excluded from exchange trading on the GPW Main List of the shares of the AUGA group, AB

With reference to Report No 242/2021 dated 14 March 2022, AUGA group, AB (the “Company”) informs that the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange adopted a resolution to exclude from the WSE trading the shares of the Company, coded as “LT0000127466” as of 8 April 2022. In connection with this exclusion, the last trading day of shares of the Company on the regulated market of the WSE is 7 April 2022.

This decision is adopted considering the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which took place on 14th October 2021 to initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and delist them from trading on the regulated market Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Contacts:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, Chief Financial Officer, AUGA group AB

Phone: +370 620 67296

Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt