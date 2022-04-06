Fabletics Names Kelli Dugan as Chief Design & Merchandising Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced the appointment of Kelli Dugan as Chief Design and Merchandising Officer.



Dugan will be responsible for leading Fabletics’s product creation functions including merchandising, design, and planning, and will work alongside management to support the brand’s continued global growth. As part of her role, Dugan will lead the ongoing expansion of Fabletics into a growing set of categories, which recently added Men’s, Loungewear and Swim to its offering.

“I am honored to join the Fabletics team,” said Dugan. “I see Fabletics as a unique brand in the industry given its ability to bring amazing products to a global audience with a powerful message of inclusivity at its forefront. My goal is to provide our members and guests with versatile products that make them feel good and keep up with their active lifestyles. I believe Fabletics sits at the nexus of technology, fashion, and activewear, which is a combination that has no limits in today’s world.”

“Kelli joins Fabletics with more than a decade of top-notch design and merchandising experience under her belt,” said Adam Goldenberg, CEO at Fabletics. “She brings extensive experience leading merchandising and product strategy to our team, and we’re thrilled to welcome Kelli. No one is more qualified and equipped to run our Design and Merchandising team and efforts than she is. I can’t wait to see how she helps us push the envelope even further.”

Prior to this role, Dugan held leadership roles at leading fashion brands, serving as the SVP of Merchandising for Rag & Bone and Head of Merchandising and Product Strategy at Everlane, playing an integral role in the first 5 years of the brand. Earlier in her career, Dugan spent nine years at Gap Inc working across Banana Republic and Old Navy. Dugan holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo.

Since its founding in 2013, Fabletics has evolved from a disruptive digital athleticwear brand into a global, multi-channel active life-wear brand spanning apparel categories.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

Media Contacts:

Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/006ef125-5a1f-43af-ac1c-221eeac414d0