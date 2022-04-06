Consumer Products Chief Marketer Brian Holt is the Latest Fractional Chief Marketing Officer at Chief Outsiders

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative and forward-thinking consumer marketing leader Brian Holt has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, which consists of experienced, fractional Chief Marketing Officers who engage on a consultative basis with mid-market businesses.

Holt joins the cadre of more than 100 CMOs who are available for right-sized client engagements with the companies that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Holt is noted for developing and implementing comprehensive digital marketing and customer-loyalty strategies that drive revenue growth. Recently, while serving as Vice President of Marketing, Advertising & Public Relations for Weis Markets, Holt delivered outsized results – driving top-line sales and customer loyalty that swelled revenues from $2.5 billion to $4 billion.

Earlier in his career, Holt developed new brand positioning in conjunction with Lowe's Hardware while responsible for Black and Decker’s premium home hardware division; in a similar role at Graco, Holt helped introduce a new activity center line through the licensing of Disney’s Baby Einstein brand, delivering $5 million in incremental category sales within 12 months.

“Brian brings the company value proposition to life in meaningful ways that build customer loyalty and boost the bottom line,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Holt earned his MBA in Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, and holds a B.S. in Finance from Drexel University. He also participated in the Food Executive Program at Cornell University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

