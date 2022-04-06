(SYK) NEWS: Did You Lose Money on Your Stryker Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK).



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On April 6, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on Stryker. In the report, Spruce Point states, "Finds Evidence That Stryker Has Failed to Disclose Inventory Accounting Challenges and Made Various Changes to Accounting Policies Designed to Flatter Its Performance, Using Greater Non-GAAP Adjustments to Portray Margin Stability and Earnings Growth”, and “Calls on Harvard Business School Dean and Stryker Audit Committee Member Srikant Datar to Evaluate Our Report with Independent Forensic Investigators."

Following this report, the price of Stryker shares was down over 4% in early morning trading on April 6, 2022.

What if I have information relevant to the investigation? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding Stryker should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

