Syracuse University Global Goes Live, Meets Students Whenever and Wherever

Syracuse, New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse University today announced the official launch of Syracuse University Global, a virtual and extended campus that integrates and elevates the University’s broad range of digital and place-based learning opportunities to students around the globe. Regardless of location or life circumstances, undergraduate students, graduate students and lifelong learners have access to relevant, challenging and innovative courses, programs and non-credit credentials in a range of fields, from cybersecurity to health care to business.

“Syracuse University Global takes many of the high-quality academic programs available, along with new programs in high-demand fields, and expands their reach beyond the borders of our campus,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Syracuse University Global removes barriers to obtaining degrees, credentials and knowledge that create opportunities for career advancement and professional success for students. Making a Syracuse University education accessible to a wide array of learners supports our mission of advancing academic excellence in a university welcoming to all.”

Attending the University through Syracuse University Global positions traditional and non-traditional students to grow, kickstart and accelerate their professional, academic and personal aspirations. Syracuse University Global provides students who are unable to engage with the University full-time or on campus with transformational educational opportunities, combined with integral support services, in pursuit of a Syracuse University degree, credential or certificate.

“Over the past four years—and as we rapidly adapted to the challenges of a global pandemic—we developed innovative and robust learning platforms to meet the needs of students who are not physically on campus,” says Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie. “Syracuse University Global takes the excellence of the University to a new level, offering online degrees, executive and professional education, credentialing programs and more. We are meeting students where they are, with what they need.”

Syracuse University Global is designed to engage and educate a wider range of students from any location who are at different points and paths in their lives, making a Syracuse University education more accessible.

“Syracuse University has a proud history of serving students who, for many reasons, could not attend campus classes full time,” says Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter. “Back in 1918, when the University launched its first evening session for part-time adult students, through decades of innovation at University College and now, as the College of Professional Studies, this university has found new ways to meet people where they are—in their lives and in their careers—and help them advance.”

The flexibility of digital learning is especially important for students like Edward Furcinito ’22, who works during the day for his family’s construction company. In the evenings, he joins a diverse cohort of classmates, including some serving overseas in the military, who connect across continents and time zones to learn together and share their interests in the emerging field of knowledge management. “Knowledge management prepares me to work in any sector, because every company has data and people,” Furcinito says. “The focus on data-driven skills appealed to me as I believe in an education that not only prepares you for today's job market, but for the future.”

College of Professional Studies Dean Michael Frasciello says it’s students like Furcinito who the University had in mind when building this global initiative.

“The strength of Syracuse University Global is the result of extraordinary collaboration among deans, department chairs, faculty and staff who brought this vision to life,” Frasciello says. “Our students are directly and immediately benefiting from the creativity, energy, commitment and excitement generated by their work. Together, we are redefining and reimagining transformative education through unbound access.”

Syracuse University Global also offers students flexible access to a suite of support services, including individual counseling and advising on personalized academic pathways and career development. More than 60 degrees and credit certificate programs are offered. They are delivered digitally, and faculty are available to students on flexible schedules.

“As a global institution, we send students abroad to live and learn, and we bring students here from around the world to live and learn on campus,” adds Ritter. “Now, through Syracuse University Global, we are connecting high-quality opportunities for advancement to individuals regardless of how and where they learn.”

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what’s possible.

Attachment