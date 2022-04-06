DELTA DRONE - Consolidation of the shares composing the share capital

English French

April 6, 2022 at 6pm

As announced in the press release dated March 31, 2022, Delta Drone has published today in BALO – Bulletin No. 41 of April 6, 2022, the notice of share consolidation.

The notice published in the BALO precisely describes the characteristics of the operation which will begin on April 22 and will end on May 23. The pooling basis corresponds to the exchange of 10,000 old shares with a nominal value of €0.0001 for 1 new share with a nominal value of €1.

The objective of this merger is to support a new stock market dynamic of the company as well as to reduce the volatility of the price of delta Drone shares, induced by the low level of its current value.

This transaction will not affect the overall value of delta Drone shares held in the portfolio by shareholders, with the exception of the broken ones.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor contact: Press contact:

Jerome Gacoin Marie-Laure Laville +33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13 jgacoin@aelium.fr ml.laville @open2europe.com







Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment