Hillerich & Bradsby Co. Introduces Bionic® Stablegrip 2.0 Golf Glove

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) announced the launch of the Bionic® StableGrip 2.0 golf glove, the latest in its award-winning line of glove products. The original StableGrip® glove, Bionic's best-seller, stays high in the ranks of the Best Performance Gloves year-over-year. The StableGrip® 2.0 makes a great product even better with the new and innovative patented Dual Expansion Zone on the thumb for a better fit and feel. In addition to the traditional White and Black product offering, the StableGrip 2.0 is also now available in gray for men and periwinkle for women.

"The StableGrip with Natural Fit golf glove is the flagship product for Bionic and has been essential in building our loyal following in the golf category. We listened to our customers and decided it was time to release the second version of the glove that started it all for us," said Director of Business Development for Bionic Stephen Benoit. "We are extremely excited to offer golf fans and Bionic brand customers this latest version of the award-winning glove, and to hear their feedback from the green."

The new golf glove features customers' favorite patented anatomical padding on the thumb, fingers, and palm to help even out the contour of the hands, providing better surface contact with the club and a lighter, more secure grip. StableGrip 2.0 gloves also feature a patented pre-rotated finger design that follows the natural closure of the hand, allowing for ease of movement and reduced hand fatigue. Terrycloth micro-pads inside wick away moisture and keep hands drier.

Additional features include Lycra web and motion zones to enhance breathability, dexterity, and flexibility. New one-of-a-kind Dual Expansion Zones on the thumb adjust to any size thumb width and length, allowing for optimal fit and performance. The gloves are made of top-grade Cabretta leather for a greater feel and are easy to keep clean as they are hand or machine washable.

StableGrip 2.0 golf gloves are available in men's sizes LH S-XXL, LH Cadet S-XL and RH S-3XL and in women's sizes LH and RH S-XL. The StableGrip 2.0 Golf Glove has an MSRP of $29.99 with free shipping for orders placed on BionicGloves.com. View product images HERE. They can be purchased at www.bionicgloves.com.

Bionic Gloves, a division of Hillerich & Bradsby Co., was created nearly 20 years ago and designs gloves for many activities including golf, fitness, cycling, and gardening. The award-winning gloves designed by a leading orthopedic hand specialist feature patented, performance-enhancing innovations such as an anatomical relief pad system, pre-rotated finger design, and motion zones. For more information, visit bionicgloves.com or follow @bionicgloves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

