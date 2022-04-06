EPIC iO Integrates its Intelligent AI and IoT Connectivity Solutions for the IT Channel

FORT MILL, S.C., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO Technologies announced today that it will be participating in Channel Partners Conference and Expo, to be held April 11-14 at The Venetian Las Vegas. EPIC iO will demonstrate its intelligent AI and IoT (AIoT) offerings, powered by DeepInsights™, its proprietary open AI platform, in booth #2031.



“The growing use of 5G technology has created a tremendous amount of opportunity for the channel, one in which AI and IoT solutions play a significant role,” said Ron Ireland, President, Channel, EPIC iO. “Our purposeful, unified approach to AIoT enables our channel partners to harness the power of these two technologies to expand their businesses and drive recurring revenue growth by helping their customers derive more value from their IoT investments.”

Last month, EPIC iO announced that IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks have merged under the EPIC iO brand. With the completion of this merger, MSPs and solution provider partners can now offer their customers a single source for cross-carrier connectivity, IoT solutions, and a proprietary AI SaaS platform.

“The ability to provide businesses with enriched data that they can then use to then make intelligent decisions is something nobody else can offer today,” said Ken Mills, CEO, EPIC iO. “We look forward to helping our channel partners take advantage of this opportunity to help their customers obtain valuable, actionable data. It gives them the ability to spot facility safety issues, improve loss prevention practices and mine workflow data to improve productivity, among many other benefits.”

“We know our Partners want a bundled solution that solves business issues as they execute on their IoT and digital initiatives,” said Chris Whitaker, VP of IoT and Wireless at Telarus. “The merged EPIC IO solution suite is a great answer since its flexibility enables us to tailor a program that works for each partner and their customers. It also scales easily so we can help them grow their business.”

Doubling Down and Investing in Channel Resources

The combined IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks teams include talented engineering, technology, and operations professionals that are now working together globally to advance EPIC iO’s connectivity, IoT, and AI strategies.

“We are also investing in resources to better enable our channel partners to drive the successful adoption of our solutions within their customer bases and this includes adding new channel managers and channel sales leaders,” said Ireland.

Ireland Recognized as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief

Earlier this year, Ron Ireland was honored by CRN as one of the IT channel’s most influential executives as part of the 2022 Channel Chiefs list. He was selected to receive this recognition by a panel of CRN editors, who look at dedication to the channel, stature in the industry and key accomplishments as an advocate for the channel.

“We are proud to see Ron honored for his accomplishments and commitment to developing innovative strategies, programs and partnerships that drive engagement and success for our channel partners,” said Mills.

About EPIC iO Technologies

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach its full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com.