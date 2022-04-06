Maxim Group LLC Announces Promotions within its Leadership

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC announced today that Clifford Teller has been promoted to the role of Co-President of Maxim Group. Mr. Teller will continue to guide investment banking initiatives with a keen focus on expanding the business across other areas of the firm. In his new role, Mr. Teller will assume a greater leadership role in guiding the strategy and direction of the organization.



In his prior role as Head of Investment Banking, Mr. Teller has led the expansion of Maxim's investment banking business over the course of 20 years. Chairman Michael Rabinowitz said, “Today Maxim Group is a leading emerging growth-focused investment bank serving many industries globally, thanks in large part to Cliff’s leadership, energy and tenacity. I am extremely honored to recognize Cliff’s new leadership role within the firm. This recognition of his accomplishments and strategic guidance is well-earned and long overdue.”

Maxim Group’s Chris Fiore, with whom Mr. Teller has worked for over 20 years and with whom he will share the role of Co-President, said “I could not be prouder of the work that Cliff has done in building and directing the firm's Investment Banking business. It has been a privilege working with Cliff, and I look forward to expanding the firm's business lines and services together.”



Maxim Group further announced that it will promote Lawrence Glassberg and Ritesh Veera to the roles of Co-Heads of Maxim’s Investment Banking Department. Messrs. Glassberg and Veera, both of whom are Senior Managing Directors, have been with Maxim Group since 2004 and 2010, respectively.

Clifford Teller said, “It has been my privilege to watch both Larry and Ritesh develop and rise within the firm’s Investment Banking Department. I know they will both display their exemplary talent to originate and their leadership skills to guide the group through varying business cycles. I am delighted and proud of their accomplishments over the last 18 years and look forward to working closely with them as heads of the Investment Bank.”

Chairman Michael Rabinowitz said, “Larry and Ritesh have been instrumental in the growth of Maxim’s Investment Banking Department. Their promotion to Co-Heads of the Department is a natural next step, and I am excited for the vision and versatility they will bring to their new roles.”

Mr. Teller, Mr. Glassberg and Mr. Veera will remain based in the firm's New York City office.

