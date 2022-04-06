Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) Connects Local Artists and Art Lovers

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artists of Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) will open their workplaces on the Coast, Peninsula and South Bay the first three weekends of May (May 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22). One of the Bay Area’s largest and most popular arts events, SVOS enables art lovers to meet local artists and view and buy their art.



“For 36 years, SVOS has given people the opportunity to peek inside the artistic world and learn more about local artists and their work,” said Stephen Toll, President of Silicon Valley Visual Arts (SVVA), organizers of the event. “We have been heartened by the continuing support we have received over these past few years and look forward to connecting with art lovers in person again this year.”

The artists will display a variety of artwork, including painting, fiber arts, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics. Except for the photographs and prints, the art is one-of-a-kind.

Schedule

The popular event will occur over three consecutive weekends, each focusing on a different area. Hundreds of artists will display their art between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. according to the following schedule:

Weekend 1 (May 7-8): Coast

El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Montara, Moss Beach and Pacifica

Weekend 2 (May 14-15): Northern Area

Burlingame, Foster City, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos and San Mateo

Weekend 3 (May 21-22): Southern Area

Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas, San Jose, Santa Clara, Saratoga and Sunnyvale

During the event, SVOS will also maintain its online exhibit and store in the Artists’ Gallery (https://svos.org/artists), where visitors can see and buy artwork from many of the artists.

Online and Physical Directory

For a complete list of locations, artists and contact information, as well as a downloadable directory, visit https://svos.org and click on the appropriate link on the right side of the homepage. To see the art online, click on the “Artists’ Gallery” and search by all artists, the artist’s name or by medium. To find the artists exhibiting in a particular city or to get directions, click on the interactive Open Studios map.

In addition to the online information, hard copies of the directory are available at locations throughout the Bay Area, including many libraries, shopping centers and community centers.

About Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS)

Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) is a program of Silicon Valley Visual Arts (SVVA). One of the oldest, largest and most popular art events in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, SVOS has been connecting art enthusiasts with local art and artists in Silicon Valley for 36 years. One of its goals is to act as an incubator for new and emerging artists. In addition to its open studio activities, SVOS provides education for new artists on how to reach out and connect with the art-loving community. For more information, go to https://svos.org and https://siliconvalleyvisualarts.org.

