Dormie Network Foundation Increases its In-Kind Commitment to Nonprofit Partners to $5.5M

Lincoln, Nebraska, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dormie Network Foundation is proud to announce the continued growth of its in-kind donation program, with a goal of generating $2 million in impact for its nonprofit partners.

Since 2020, the Foundation has empowered nonprofits by raising the bar on their fundraising opportunities, helping to generate more than $3.2 million in realized donations. In-kind donations of one-year memberships and stay-and-play packages are distributed to many organizations of note, including The ALS Association, Els for Autism, and other organizations within the Foundation’s four giving pillars of youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder programs, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts.

“Dormie Network’s generosity has made a true impact. The auction items have increased overall audience appeal and total revenue of our event auctions, which is great, because funds raised directly impact the lives of individuals and families impacted by autism worldwide,” said Jennifer Nicholas, Senior Events Coordinator for Els for Autism, headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

The Foundation’s total donation impact for nonprofits in 2021 totaled more than $1.7 million across in-kind for auction, six Dormie Day of Giving events, a donated cottage night program, and other initiatives. In-kind value distributed was in excess of $4.8 million. The Dormie Day of Giving event series, a rare opportunity for the public to experience the network’s private destination golf courses, resulted in $105,000 in direct contributions to Folds of Honor, Play Yellow, American Red Cross, and First Tee.

“The unbelievable financial impact we have realized as a result of the generous contributions of the Dormie Network Foundation is beyond belief and has set a very high bar,” said Jeff Porter, Executive Director of First Tee – Omaha. "Also, their longstanding support has significantly enhanced our mission and reach. We applaud their philanthropic philosophy."

The Foundation also made project-based contributions, such as to the Program of Assistance to Children in Haiti. PAC-Haiti used the funds to build six sanitation blocks in the city of Port-au-Prince. “I have never seen kids so excited to see bathrooms before—it really touched my heart,” said Tanika Marais, PAC-Haiti Community Consultant.

“Philanthropy has always been a pillar of our business, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it offers people a chance to experience our private destination clubs while being able to help raise money for the nonprofits they love. It is a win-win for our business model, and an approach we plan to use for years to come,” said Brian Schenk, Dormie Network Chief Philanthropy Officer. “Making a difference like this is a point of pride for our employees and solidifies our commitment to our communities."

The Dormie Network Foundation will continue its cash distribution program into 2022. To be considered for distributions and in-kind donations, interested non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply at dormienetwork.com/mission.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and a seventh course built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

