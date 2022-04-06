AP Regimen® Drops New Legacy Series with Premium Pre-Workout and PUMP Powders

SUNRISE, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Regimen®, a subdivision of Alpha Prime, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products, has launched a new Series of premium sports supplementation: The Legacy Series. The two introductory products, Legacy Series Pre-Workout and PUMP, prove that quality and innovation are top priorities in every new release.



The new Legacy Series, joining the Origin, Prime, and Essential Series' of products, was designed as a is intended to "help your Legacy unfold." The Legacy Series of product's goal is to inspire the focus, drive, and motivation needed to help others build their Legacy, one brick at a time. The Legacy Series is inspired by AP Regimen's® owner, Caesar Bacarella, who believes in the power of a living legacy and how your choices impact your everyday life, his determination to create a Legacy for his family, and his unwavering faith in his strength.

Legacy Series High-Stimulant Pre-Workout comes packed with a dominating combination of four patented ingredients: Dynamine™, PEAK ATP®, NO3-T®, and Astragin®, plus 300mg of Caffeine for intense energy, blood flow, and mental clarity. Next in the stack is Legacy Series® Pump, a Non-Stimulant addition to the Legacy Series®. With two patented ingredients: VasoDrive-AP™ and Hyperox™, PLUS two can also be found in the High-Stim Pre-Workout, NO3-T®, and Astragin® for increased nitric oxide production, blood flow, and recovery. Taken together or separately, you can expect a more productive session with explosive pumps, maximum performance, enhanced endurance, and unparalleled focus.

AP Regimen® Vice President, Brian "Ike" Ikalina, is well-known for bringing the newest and best ingredients to his formulations. "New, highly-studied ingredients are continuously being introduced. It is important to me to continue bringing something different and more effective to the consumers who have put their trust in our products."

AP Regimen® and Alpha Prime® are known for their four brand pillars, Quality, Innovation, Trust, and Family. While AP Regimen® is disrupting the sports nutrition and supplementation industry, Alpha Prime USA® is producing high-quality lifestyle and workout apparel for everyone to look, feel, and perform their best. AP Regimen® and its parent company Alpha Prime® can be found at www.alphaprimeusa.com.

