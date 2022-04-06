Nexity : The French 2021 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report is available

French English

Paris, France, 6 April 2022 – 6:15 pm CET

Nexity’s Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2021 (in French) was filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.22-0248.

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2021 annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The statement of non-financial performance (“Déclaration de performance extra-financière”);

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program; and

The disclosures relating to the fees paid to Statutory Auditors’.





The French version of this document can be consulted on the company’s website (https://nexity.group/en/finance) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

In addition, the Universal Registration Document is published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) marked up with XBRL tags.

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER

With nearly 8,000 employees and €4.6 billion in revenue in 2021, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose ‘life together’ expresses our commitment to create for them, sustainable spaces, neighborhoods and cities, that make it possible to forge and re-establish links. Nexity is notably classified for the third year in a row, France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Best Workplaces 2021.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

