Iterable Unveils Studio and Announces New SMS Partnership to Help Brands Harmonize Cross-Channel Communications at Scale

San Francisco, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the customer activation platform that helps brands deliver joyful experiences at massive scale, announced today exciting new product and partnership updates in their first Seasonal Release, which included Iterable Studio, native Web-In App module, a partnership with global SMS platform Telnyx, and more.

These new features and capabilities are designed to help brands harmonize experiences across interaction channels—a key pillar of Iterable’s vision to deliver joyful customer experiences for every organization in the world.

The Spring Release was announced by Iterable's new CMO, Adriana Gil Miner, during the opening keynote address at Activate Virtual, Iterable’s global customer engagement conference. An exciting combination of industry leaders, career storytellers, and luminaries, like Guy Raz, acclaimed radio personality and host of NPR’s “How I Build This” podcast, and Matthew Luhn, former storyteller at Pixar. will take the stage throughout the day at Activate Virtual to dig into the technology, data, design, and creativity behind customer connection.



Delivering Harmonized Cross-Channel Experiences

According to Harvard Business Review, 73% of consumers use multiple channels in their buying journey. This hyper-connected consumer demands a consistent experience across every channel—email, social media, mobile app, website, and more. Most brands, however, have a gap between their customer data stack and their interaction channels and they can’t easily activate engagement across channels with exactitude for millions of customers. The new capabilities introduced in Iterable’s release are designed to remedy this, and enable marketers to meet consumer demands and build frictionless cross-channel communications with ease.

“The pandemic profoundly affected how people live, work, and interact with the world around them. But while people are more digitally connected now than ever before, they are feeling emotionally distant, and are looking for opportunities to fill that void,” shares Bela Stepanova, VP of Product at Iterable. “To build trust and loyalty with today’s consumer, businesses need to deliver experiences that drive long-term and authentic relationships. As the only platform that is built to activate customer data across all touchpoints and channels, Iterable ensures that cross-channel connection is easy, efficient, and effective.”



Automate Rich Customer Journeys with Iterable’s New Studio

Whether designing a welcome series, win-back journey, or promotion and engagement push, having the right data, and a unified visual platform, is critical for marketers. That’s what Iterable’s all-new Studio delivers. Studio combines Iterable’s world-class data engine with an approachable and intuitive no-code user interface (UI), Aurora UX, that makes it easy to visually design and harmonize rich experiences across channels without having to rely on technical resources. Additional Studio UI enhancements, like side-by-side interaction between Studio and editing, a new flowchart interface, and drafts, were designed to enhance and facilitate collaboration capabilities between marketing colleagues, ensuring marketing teams can build harmonized experiences together, easier than ever before.



New Global SMS/MMS Partnership with Telnyx

With over 95% of the global population actively on their smartphones throughout the day—5 billion of whom send and receive SMS messages—mobile has become an incredibly powerful tool for marketers to connect with consumers around the world. To help marketers fully activate the full potential of SMS, Iterable has expanded its SMS partnerships with Telnyx, a carrier-direct SMS/MMS provider that reaches over 230 countries with unmatched scale, deliverability, and support. With Iterable and Telynx, marketers have more options, flexibility, and competitive pricing for their SMS and MMS sends globally than ever before, ensuring that SMS can be easily and affordably integrated into the cross-channel toolkit of every brand.



“SMS is an incredibly powerful means of connecting with customers, and is a core part of a high-impact cross-channel communications strategy. Still, many marketers have faced considerable barriers to integrating SMS into their cross-channel collection—like high cost, complex global connectivity and regulatory challenges, and lacking support—ultimately leading to opportunities and revenue lost,” shares David Casem, co-founder and CEO at Telnyx. “These are pain points that Telnyx was built to relieve, and we’re thrilled to bring our mobile channel capabilities to Iterable’s customers. With Iterable and Telnyx, marketers will be able to unlock the full potential of SMS marketing with ease, comfort, and confidence.”

Create Immersive Web Experiences with a Simple Drag and Drop

Consumers expect consistency when interacting with a brand across marketing channels, and, for marketers, ease of creating these cohesive experiences is paramount. With Iterable’s Web In-App, which enables the creation of targeted, personalized messaging to desktop and mobile website users alike, marketers can create frictionless cross-channel customer experiences easier than ever before. Web-In App includes an updated template creation experience with customizable form factors and drag-and-drop accessibility, new campaign targeting abilities, and In-App workflow web connections. With these capabilities, and more, marketers of any technical ability can create personalized, harmonized experiences for customers at scale.

Joyful Experiences for Customers and Consumers

Additional updates and enhancements included in this Seasonal Release further empower marketers with the tools they need to create harmonized cross-channel experiences for their customers, including:

An all-new drag-and-drop editor, enhanced campaign creation experience, and mobile creation capabilities

iOS15 notification summary updates provide marketers peace of mind that their critical messages were delivered

An expanded rollout of Iterable’s Aurora UX creates a more approachable, and intuitive experience for building reusable content across all channels

Redesigned User Profiles which, powered by Iterable’s first-class data model, improve how marketers see, access, and deploy customer user data, and sets a new standard for data activation

Iterable's Seasonal Release underlines the company’s commitment to constant innovation and execution, and ensures that Iterable’s customers can continue to deliver joyful experiences to consumers around the world.

To learn more, join Iterable’s Seasonal Product Showcase webinar on May 4. Register here: https://iterable.com/webinars/spring-22-product-release/



About Iterable

Iterable is the customer activation platform that helps brands deliver joyful experiences at massive scale. With Iterable, marketers can create, optimize, and measure every interaction taking place throughout the customer journey. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box choose Iterable to build customer-centric experiences at scale by delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time. Visit iterable.com for more information.