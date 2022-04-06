Silenced No More Foundation Founder Stephanie Van de Motter Joins the Whistleblower of the Week Podcast for an Exclusive Interview with FBI Whistleblower Jane Turner

Los Angeles, Calif. , April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silenced No More Foundation Founder Stephanie Van de Motter talks with Jane Turner about her experience as The Irvine Company whistleblower on the latest edition of the Whistleblower News Network’s “ Whistleblower of the Week ” podcast. Turner, a Federal Bureau of Investigation Whistleblower, hosts the biweekly show where she explores the choices and consequences that come with blowing the whistle in the workplace.

During the interview, Van de Motter details her downfall from working her dream job as property manager at 1221 Ocean Avenue, a star-studded luxury building in Santa Monica. She delves into the troubles that ensued at the flagship luxury property, managed by The Irvine Company (TIC) – one of the most powerful real estate companies in the country owned by America's richest real estate baron, Donald Bren . During the candid conversation, Van de Motter speaks about the seriousness of the systemic mold and water intrusion problems that placed residents’ lives in peril.

Van de Motter didn’t hold back on the problems that come with telling the truth, like losing her job, her livelihood, and her ability to make ends meet. She steers right into her present-day challenge of not yet being able to collect the compensation that was awarded to her by an arbitrator when she won her whistleblowing judgment against TIC two years ago. Van de Motter also discusses advocacy for whistleblower rights and the goals of the Silenced No More Foundation.

The interview is being released in two hour-long installments. Listen to part one of the conversation on the Whistleblower of the Week podcast here , as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Amazon. Part two will be available on April 11, 2022.

