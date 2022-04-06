OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

6 April 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 13,334,380 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the "Shares") were issued and allotted on 5 April 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the "Offer") to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £80 million, in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years. The Company has to date resolved to use up to £20 million of the over-allotment facility. The Shares were issued at a price of 100p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 31 January 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 April 2022.

The directors of the Company were allotted the following ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the first allotment under the Offer that took place on 25 March 2022:

Director Number of Shares Helen Sinclair 14,548 Joanna Santinon 72,744 Emma Davies 14,548

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 31,235,047. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66