Second Hand Books Market ending up at a valuation of US$ 45.53 Bn by the end of 2032, Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032, the second hand books market, which stands at a net value of US$ 24.03 Bn at present, is projected to reach US$ 45.53 Bn by the end of 2032.



Focus on education and literacy has substantially increased over the past few years, and this is expected to bolster demand for second hand books. The number of readers is also seeing an increase, which is expected to continue over the coming years. Increasing sales through online sales channels and attractive offers for the exchange of pre-owned books for new ones are also expected to drive second hand books market growth through 2032.

Sales of second hand books are anticipated to see a hike owing to rising interest in reading activities. Increasing popularity of manga, comics, fiction, and novels is also expected to propel demand for second hand books as the readers for these genres see an increase.

Key second hand book suppliers are focusing on expanding their business scope and are investing attractive marketing ventures to maximize their sales potential.

In August 2021, Hachette Book Group, a leading publishing firm, continued its streak of acquisitions with the confirmation of agreement to acquire Workman Publishing at a cost of US$ 240 Mn.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The second hand books market currently holds a market value of US$ 24.03 Bn.

The global second hand books industry is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032.

At present, the second hand books market in North America holds a dominant market share of 27.8% in the global industry.

By 2032, the second hand books market is expected to rake in sales revenue worth of US$ 45.53 Bn.

Rising popularity of pre-owned books and growing number of readers across the world will boost sales of second hand books through 2032.



“Increasing literacy in emerging economies of India and China are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for second hand book vendors through 2032,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for second hand books is not dominated by a few players, which makes it a very lucrative market for new entrants as well.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Amazon Inc., eBay Inc., Alibris Inc., Crossword Bookstores Ltd., Bookadda.Com, BookChor Literary Solutions Private Limited, 99bookscart, BookMafiya Study Solutions Pvt. Ltd., AbeBooks Inc., Powells.Com, and Biblio.com.

Key players in the second hand books marketplace are investing in advertising to maximize their business potential and are also focusing on the establishment of new ventures to increase their market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Second Hand Books Market

Persistence Market Research released a new market research on the second hand books market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022–2032.

The second hand books market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of product type (action & adventure, art, music, film and photography, academic books, biographies & comics, crafts, home & lifestyle, fantasy, horror & science fiction, health, personal development, politics, politics & religion, sciences, technology & medicine, sports & travel, others), end user (adults, kids), price range (mass/economy, premium), and sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, independent books stores, online retailers, others sales channel), across seven regions.

