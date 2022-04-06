ASSOCIA TEAM MEMBERS OBTAIN ELITE PCAM® DESIGNATION

Dallas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that six more Associa team members have completed the training required to earn the prestigious Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. The certification process to earn the PCAM® designation is open to individuals who wish to be recognized among an elite class of the most experienced managers in the nation.

To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, community managers must accomplish rigorous milestones, including five years of work in direct community association management, successful completion of all six M-200-level courses, and passing the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

Associa’s 2022 PCAM® recipients are:

Sierra Lynn Carr, Desert Resort Management, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Holly Smith, Desert Resort Management, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Rita Khan, Kramer-Triad Management, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Georganne Virginia Ortiz, Associa Colorado, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Ben Sloman, Associa Colorado, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Karla Strader, Associa Colorado, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

“Associa is committed to furthering the continued education and professional development of all our team members,” stated Debra Warren, Associa vice president of learning and development. “The PCAM® designation is a symbol of true commitment and passion for the community management industry. We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment with each of the team members who have achieved this recognition.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

