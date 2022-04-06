Sugar Land Arts Festival 2k22: A Must-Attend Event

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation proudly announces the Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22, presented by The Cathy Stubbs Team, to be held April 23 and 24 on the Plaza at Sugar Land's Award-Winning Smart Financial Centre.

Attendees will enjoy free parking while shopping for unique creations handcrafted by over a hundred renowned artists who participate in major art shows around the country, including Bayou City, Park City in Utah, Artober Fest in Galveston, Sante Fe Art Festival, and Woodlands Waterway Art Festival. Many of them are from cities in Texas, and others travel from as far away as Utah and New Mexico. Their media includes sculpture, oil, watercolor, jewelry, pottery, acrylic, and silk art. And the best part? Their work will be available for sale.

Also, you can taste delicious drinks in the wine garden and beer garden, eat great food from the food trucks and listen to live music from an incredible entertainment lineup. Giselle Duque, who can sing in multiple languages, from Spanish to Chinese, will bring Bossanova and Samba vibes to the event. The Ziggy Band showcases a powerful vocalist and styles from R&B to Latin, POP, and more. Zach Person will bring the Blues tone to the lineup, and Dylan Jarvis will add the Country Style with his smooth and soulful tone.

"Come join our community and support local artists, local music, and local food. You will be supporting the Foundation's mission, which is to support the Arts in Sugar Land," said Mr. Tim Stubenrouch, President of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation.

Don't miss this opportunity to find that perfect piece of art and get a taste of the Sugar Land Community. Join us on March 23 or March 24 on the Plaza at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre.

Experience what Sugar Land is all about through this partnership between the City of Sugar Land and numerous community members. Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22 presented by The Cathy Stubbs Team is an experience like no other in Sugar Land, TX.

Ticket sales are open. Be the first to know about artists, entertainment, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest and visiting www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

Contact: Beth Wolf. Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Phone: +1 (713) 478 3831 Email: press@sugarlandartsfest.com

Related Images











Image 1: Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land





Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22 Location









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment