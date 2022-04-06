Aluminum Associations Representing G7 Nations Joint Statement on Ongoing Russian Invasion of Ukraine

ARLINGTON, VA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Association, European Aluminium, the Aluminium Association of Canada and the Japan Aluminium Association released the following statement on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“Our organizations join the rest of the free world in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. The recent images to emerge suggesting ongoing crimes against humanity in the region are frankly appalling. We support the use of economic sanctions and other measures as a diplomatic tool to combat Russian aggression. NATO and its allies are engaged in the highest level of conflict diplomacy on a global security and humanitarian emergency with far reaching impacts across many industries. As representatives of aluminum companies around the world, we also recognize that the conflict is challenging our industry – like many others – in a profound way. Russia is a significant global supplier of aluminum so it is likely that these challenges will continue to compound over time. Our organizations will work with our respective governments to provide relevant industry data and a clear-eyed assessment of what sanctions and similar measures might mean for aluminum producers, users and end consumers. For now, our primary concern is for a speedy and peaceful resolution to the current crisis.”

Charles Johnson, President & CEO

The Aluminum Association

Paul Voss, Director General

European Aluminium

Jean Simard, President & CEO

Aluminium Association of Canada

Yasushi Noto, Executive Director

Japan Aluminium Association

