Voltalia wins 33-megawatt floating solar project in Portugal

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won its first floating solar power plant project in Portugal for a total capacity of at least 33 megawatts backed by a 15-year power sales contract.



The Cabril project was won following a call for tenders organised by the Ministry of Energy and Environment of Portugal. This new floating solar power plant will be installed near the Cabril dam in Sertã. Its capacity will be in between 33 and 40 megawatts, depending on final optimisation. Spanning 33 hectares, the plant will generate green electricity for a volume equivalent to the consumption of more than 70,300 inhabitants.

Voltalia will ensure the development, construction and operation of the plant. The project is expected to be commissioned no later than 2026. Its revenues will be backed by a 15-year contract awarded by the Ministry of Energy and Environment, providing for a price of €41.025 per megawatthour.

Voltalia has based its Global Solar Hub in Porto, an operational centre for supervising its solar power plants located in Europe, Africa and Latin America totaling more than 1.2 gigawatts for itself and for third-party clients. In addition, Voltalia’s team in Portugal is a recognised supplier of construction services, having built many projects in Portugal, including the 49-megawatt Cotovio solar plant, and internationally, including the 13-megawatt Kooypunt solar project in the Netherlands, both plants built in 2021. Finally, Voltalia’s subsidiary, Helexia, a specialist of on-site energy production (solar rooftops and carports) and energy efficiency, has an installed capacity in Portugal of 19 megawatts. In total, Voltalia and Helexia have over 270 employees in Portugal.

“We are very proud to grow our own portfolio in Portugal and our third-party client business. We are keen to build our first floating solar power plant. This experience will create new opportunities in that field in other countries where Voltalia is active”, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2022 revenues on April 20, 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

