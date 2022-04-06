English French

PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, April 6th, 2022

VINCI Highways now owns 100% of TollPlus Inc, a technology solutions provider

for the mobility industry

VINCI Highways strengthens its position in the mobility solutions market

A fast-growing industry, notably in the USA

VINCI Highways announces the acquisition of the 70% stake it did not already hold in TollPlus Inc, a software company that specializes in toll road back-office systems and mobility solutions.

Holder since 2016 of a strategic stake of 30% in the capital of TollPlus, VINCI Highways has been successfully developing in the free-flow market in the USA (Texas and California, two States at the forefront of technological innovation), Europe (Republic of Ireland) and India.

TollPlus, which will be fully consolidated by VINCI, employs over 350 people.

With this acquisition, VINCI Highways becomes an immediate player in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market. ETC is a strongly growing market, especially in the USA.

Belen Marcos, executive vice-president of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Highways, declared: “With this acquisition, VINCI Highways benefits from one of the best back-office technologies on the market, and sustains its strategy of developing free-flow highways in the USA, projects for which back-office software expertise is essential”.

About VINCI Highways

VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, is a leader in road concessions, operations and mobility services. We design, finance, build and operate motorways, bridges, tunnels, urban roads and mobility services on a network of more than 4,000 km in 16 countries. VINCI Highways leverages its expertise to deliver the highest performance and safety standards and treat drivers to a positive experience. More information:

https://www.vinci-concessions.com/en/vinci-highways

@VINCIConcess

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-concessions/

PRESS CONTACT

communication@vinci-concessions.com

+ 33 634 780 936

Attachment