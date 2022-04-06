Indigenous Watchdog launches new website

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimized to enhance the user experience with improved navigation, searchability and accessibility, the new Indigenous Watchdog website delivers the most comprehensive repository of curated content on Indigenous issues in Canada.



What are the issues impacting First Nations, Metis and Inuit People? And what are the solutions?

Check out the new website at: https://www.indigenouswatchdog.org

Indigenous Watchdog’s mission is “to contribute to and help sustain the national conversation on reconciliation by delivering relevant, quality information on Indigenous issues to educate, inform and ultimately transform the dialogue between Indigenous and non – Indigenous Canadians.

Indigenous Watchdog asks the question: Is Reconciliation advancing or not? And if not, why?

The site has expanded considerably beyond the Truth and Reconciliation 94 Calls to Action with new content in Suicide Prevention, Drinking Water Advisories, Housing, Food Insecurity, Environment, Urban Commitments to Reconciliation and Treaties and Land Claims.

Add the 1500+ embedded links to primary source data and Indigenous Watchdog delivers a one-stop site with a wealth of information: white papers, articles, reports, statistics, budgets, press releases, media reports – including detailed recommendations and solutions. Indigenous Watchdog tracks and reports on them all, allowing you to find answers to all your questions by structuring the information by:

Jurisdiction: Federal, Provincial, Territory and Municipal governments

Federal, Provincial, Territory and Municipal governments Stakeholders: Universities and Colleges, Social Service organizations, Associations, Boards of Education, Churches, Business, Media etc.

Universities and Colleges, Social Service organizations, Associations, Boards of Education, Churches, Business, Media etc. Indigenous Groups: First Nations, Métis, Inuit

First Nations, Métis, Inuit Themes: Child Welfare, Education, Language and Culture, Health, Justice, UNDRIP, Church Apologies, Treaties and Land Claims etc.

If you want to stay informed and educated, check us out.

For more information contact:

Douglas Sinclair

Executive Director

Indigenous Watchdog

Email: indigenouswatchdog@gmail.com