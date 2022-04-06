CenExel Nominated for Best Clinical Trial Site Award

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., (“CenExel”) is one of only seven nominees for this year’s Best Clinical Trial Site at the 15th annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (VIE) Awards, hosted by the World Vaccine Congress, April 19 in Washington DC.

CenExel’s nomination is a result of dedicated vaccine trial support across several Centers of Excellence, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. CenExel sustained nearly 50 vaccine research studies in 2021, enrolling more than 3,200 volunteers. All of CenExel’s Centers of Excellence maintain an enrollment rate exceeding 100% of contracted goals, and expert staff are cross-trained and flexible to assist with screening and enrollment needs. CenExel also has unparalleled retention rates, typically above 95%.

CenExel enrollment speed is bolstered by the demographic diversity of the subjects. More than 60 million people live within 50 miles of a CenExel Center of Excellence, which partly explains the ethnic diversity of CenExel’s volunteers for vaccine studies:

Caucasian: 38%

Hispanic/Latinx: 29%

Black/African American: 26%

Asian: 7%

CenExel’s board-certified physician Principal Investigators and expert researchers have extensive experience in a wide range of vaccine clinical trials, from complex Phase I (first-in-human) through Phase III, requiring pediatric, adolescent, adult, or elderly populations. These studies cover a broad array of infectious and biodefense indications, including seasonal and pandemic influenza, COVID-19, Pneumococcal, ZIKA, Ebola, HIV, Cholera, Smallpox, Men B, Staph aureus, C. difficile, Typhoid, Botulism, Anthrax, Rabies, West Nile virus, RSV, Noro Virus, HPV, HSV-2, CMV, and many others.

With four labs supporting peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation and plans for more PBMC labs to be established at other Centers of Excellence, CenExel maximizes efficiency in evaluating the cellular immune response on-site. CenExel is also an active participant in VaxCorps, the premier vaccine site consortium, which is nominated for the Best Clinical Trial Network Award at the same event.

“At CenExel, we’ve successfully completed over 350 vaccine trials, focusing on rapid and diverse recruitment,” explains Casey Orvin, CenExel Chief Commercial Officer. “Vaccine research is one of our core therapeutic areas of expertise. We offer our volunteers respect, kindness, and reliability to ensure compliance with study visits and expectations.”

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has enthusiastically pursued both organic growth and acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The network now includes 13 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. The CenExel research units have outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and CROs to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies while advancing patient care.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

