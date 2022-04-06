Compostable Extra Large Poop Bags - Pogi's Biodegradable Pet Waste Bags With 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Hong Kong Island, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Pogi’s Pet Supplies, a seller of planet-friendly pet care products, has introduced biodegradable dog poop bags for pet owners with earth-friendly values who want to clean up after their four-legged friends in the most environmentally sustainable way possible. Pogi’s Compostable Dog Poop Bags are made with zero plastic; instead, they contain plant materials so they can easily break down in an industrial composting system.

Pogi’s bags are even ASTM D6400 certified, a specification that covers plant-based plastics designed to biodegrade in a municipal or industrial aerobic composting facility. This means the compostability of the bags has been independently tested and verified, and buyers can rest assured that the bags will break down properly in their city’s municipal compost system. The poop bags can be purchased on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Compostable-Poop-Bags-Biodegradable/dp/B07VXW375Y/

On Amazon, Pogi’s Pet Supplies stocks both regular-shaped bags and bags with handles, both of which come in rolls designed to fit in standard-sized dog poop bag dispensers, including the dispensers sold by Pogi’s Pet Supplies themselves. The bags with handles are 7.5 inches wide and 14.5 inches long (including the handles), and are large enough to handle even the largest dog’s messes. The regular bags, without the easy-tie handles, are even bigger, at 9 inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep.

In addition to the plant-based, compostable bags, the cardboard cores of the rolls of bags and the boxes the bags are packed in are all made from recycled materials and are recyclable as well. The bags come in boxes of 9, 18 and 32 rolls, which comes to 135, 270 and 480 bags, respectively. This means they have plenty of quantity options for the discerning dog owner who wants to try them out or get a large supply at a discount.

As previously announced, while these dog poop bags are compostable, many municipal composting programs do not accept animal waste for composting, due to the risks inherent in handling fecal matter. While some cities, especially in Canada, have begun to change their rules to accept animal waste along with yard waste and food waste for their composting programs, customers who buy Pogi’s compostable dog poop bags should consult with their local composting regulations before pitching the poop bags into the compost bin. Similarly, while the bags are advertised as being “backyard compostable”, it is not recommended to compost dog poop or other pet waste in a backyard compost pile. Many industrial compost systems use high heat to aid aerobic decomposition, reaching temperatures that can destroy the pathogens that may be lurking in pet waste and some food waste, such as raw meat scraps. Backyard composting systems, on the other hand, rarely get hot enough to make poop safe to touch, never mind safe to spread on a garden as fertilizer, where children and pets might be playing.

Those living in cities that do not accept pet waste in the municipal compost systems can still consider Pogi’s Compostable Dog Poop Bags as an environment-friendly alternative to plastic poop bags, even when they are all heading to a landfill in the end. It takes much, much longer, but compostable bags sent to a landfill will still eventually decompose, while plastic dog poop bags never will.

Pogi’s Pet Supplies sources high-quality materials for their compostable pet poop bags, and makes sure they’re not just compostable, but durable and leak-proof as well. Anyone interested in learning more can see the collection of compostable poop bags available on Pogi’s Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0552F1EB-7F25-4EA0-85BE-FB22F5D9101F

