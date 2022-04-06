EIGHT COMPANIES JOIN OGDEN CATALYST ACCELERATOR SPONSORED BY THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OFFICE APPLICATIONS FOR DIGITAL DATA STRATEGIES COHORT

OGDEN, UTAH, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight small businesses will come together from across the United States for the Ogden Catalyst Accelerator’s inaugural cohort focused on Digital Data Strategies for the US Air Force’s Digital Transformation Office (DTO).

The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force DTO, was developed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and guide technology transfer for the government to industry and vice versa. Digital Data Strategies are focused on creating a digital governance structure and facilitate ongoing and new digital acquisition transformation activities across the enterprise.

The Digital Data Strategies cohort will meet every other week for 3 months beginning May 2nd. Each company will collaborate with subject matter experts, work with government and commercial Sherpas, and complete an intensive customer discovery process. The cohort will conclude with a Demo Day on July 25th where companies will pitch their technology to government and industry partners.

Jess Rees, Program Director for the Ogden Catalyst Accelerator, stated, “We are so excited to kick off our first Ogden Accelerator and to work with local and out of state Subject Matter Experts to help these companies understand the government problem statement and how to do business with the government. We have some incredible teams from Hill AFB, who will be participating with these businesses as key stakeholders to build our National Defense Ecosystem in Ogden, UT.

The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator team, with technical advisement from both military and industry experts, selected the following small businesses to participate in the upcoming Digital Data Strategies cohort:

Cymantix builds tools such as Publication Access Through Tiered Interaction & Exploration (PATTIE) to enable analysts to search, explore, interact, and visualize high-dimensional unstructured data (e.g., audio transcriptions, OSINT, etc.) through a spatial-semantic user interface. Their primary innovation behind this paradigm is the application of information foraging theory and scatter/gather for browsing large document collections through a visual metaphor.

DARE Venture Group brings together the very best technology talent, and teams to bring groundbreaking capabilities directly to the hands of our country’s warfighters. DARE is committed to remaining dynamic, agile, and high-powered to conquer their customers’ toughest problems. Their focus is on the criticality of the merger between warfighters and emerging technologies. They take pride in the fact that their customers are top tier and their support to them will be unencumbered by traditional government boundaries.

DataCrunch Lab is on a mission to modernize maintenance planning through analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. Analytics to gather and analyze data quickly, AI to anticipate needs, and automation to assist in procuring parts, schedule skilled labor and create work orders. Their goal is to maximize operational availability, expedite maintenance operations, and reduce operational costs.

KANA Systems brings Aloha Spirit and grit to government contracting. Their expertise is delivering data excellence to enable warfighters and leaders to make timely, better decisions. They partner with customers committed to modernization, leaders who fear the status quo more than they fear change, and people who seek help and are eager to collaborate. Their technology, the Kokua Hub, makes it simpler, faster, and cheaper for organizations to leverage the value in their data to optimize decision-making.

Programs Management Analytics & Technologies (PMAT) is disrupting the way we share and visualize domain awareness data for military, commercial and humanitarian efforts. Their talented team is building a microservices led collaborative awareness data engine that links structured and unstructured multi-INT data to provide a shared situational awareness picture no matter the platform or location. With an extensible architecture and the ability to operate in bandwidth restricted areas at near real time, PMAT offers the next wave in ISR mission capabilities. A future that is built for speed, mission interoperability and distributed operations.

Polysentry is a technology company, based in San Francisco and Washington DC, that provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled software platforms for analyzing large datasets. Their platforms transform how organizations use their data by removing the barriers between back-end data management and front-end data analysis. The company’s solutions are built to support operations and intelligence-focused data analytics and decision support functions for both commercial and government customers. Their core product has already been successfully commercialized, providing decision makers with the ability to analyze large structured and unstructured data sets.

Securboration is a high technology company founded on the belief that Security and Collaboration will have a significant impact on the evolution of software architecture across a variety of domains. As such, they are focused on developing and transitioning innovative technologies that address current mission problems facing the DoD spanning areas from intelligence operations, mission planning, effects-based assessment, adversarial modeling, cybers operations, and digital engineering.

MSB.AI enables you to set up simulations in minutes, with a ‘Universal Interface for Simulation’ called GURU. Three verticals they focus on are: 1) Computer-aided engineering, 2) Trajectory and mission planning and 3) Virtual world immersive training. They have been awarded two Phase II SBIRs so far with DAF + MDA for threat trajectory simulation and DAF for digital engineering. Right now, only 1% of engineers use simulation in their day-to-day work. GURU will make it 100!

About Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force and the US Air Force is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

CCTI, is expanding into Ogden, UT to drive the National Defense Innovation Ecosystem into the area and to support the missions of Hill, AFB. The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator is a semi-residential, 3-month program for small businesses with innovative, dual-use technologies to meet with industry subject matters experts, government teams, funding opportunities, and business development coaches to accelerate their technology into the hands of our warfighters.

