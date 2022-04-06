Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business

Erie, PA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eriez® story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. The company today, built of a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents, is a world leader in magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment technology.

Over eight decades, Eriez has worked diligently to advance the mining, processing, packaging, food, recycling, aggregate and metalworking industries it serves. Company process engineers and scientists have developed countless product breakthroughs in the areas of rare earth magnets, superconducting technology, flotation, vibratory feeders, metal detection, auto scrap recycling equipment, suspended electromagnets, eddy current separation, and proprietary manufacturing techniques.

Eriez is proud to be a family-run company. O.F. Merwin’s grandson Richard Merwin currently serves as Chairman. Richard’s late father, Bob Merwin, had a global vision for Eriez and took the company into international markets in the 1950s.

Richard Merwin says, “Our Board of Directors, past and present, has embraced and supported deliberate and bold ongoing initiatives for global strategic growth. Their consistent, sound and ethical guidance is a major factor in Eriez’ continuing success.”

Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt notes, “We are lucky to have ownership and a Board of Directors who value long-term investments and profitable growth over short-term profits. We have worked hard at building and maintaining loyal customers that value the quality and trust the reliability of our products and services.” He adds, “With a focus on continuous product advancement and market expansion, both domestically and overseas, Eriez is poised to thrive for years to come.”

While product innovation has been paramount to achieving and growing Eriez’ position as a global leader, management asserts that it is the team of people who really make the difference. “The integrity, commitment, responsiveness and unmatched customer service provided by our outstanding staff is what truly keeps us on the leading-edge,” says Guenthardt.

Eriez employees give generously of their financial resources, time and talents to philanthropic causes. “As a corporation and as individuals, we are dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact on the well-being of the communities where we live and work. We believe this approach produces an atmosphere where businesses and communities can collaborate and prosper,” says Guenthardt.

The Eriez team is made up of more than just its direct employees. The company’s network of longtime sales representatives has played a significant role in the company’s history and success, according to Eriez leadership.

Another contributing factor which helps Eriez flourish is its heavy focus on marketing communications. “We put a strong emphasis on sustaining maximum customer engagement,” says Eriez Senior Director of Global Marketing and Brand Management John Blicha. “We believe in making significant investments, both in terms of time and finances, to advertising, branding, public relations, trade shows, digital marketing and customer education.”

Blicha says the company has some special events planned throughout the course of 2022 to commemorate this milestone anniversary and recognize customers and employees for their loyalty and partnership.

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

