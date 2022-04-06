The Clear™ awarded one first-place, two third-place finishes at 2022 THC Classic

DENVER, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clear™, a legacy national cannabis brand of innovative distilled concentrate products, receives additional industry recognition, earning top awards in Rooster Magazine’s 2022 THC Classic.

Lime Sorbet, a sativa-influenced flavor from The Clear’s signature Elite line, received first place in the Flavored Vape category. Containing 350 milligrams of ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant-derived terpenes, the All-in-one vape begins with a lime-like bite and finishes with a touch of sweet cream.



Earning two additional notable awards for its inventive cannabis products, The Clear’s Golden Goat All-in-one vape was awarded third place in the Distillate Vape category. The brand’s TWAX – Blueberry distillate-infused pre-rolled joint received third place in the Caviar category.



“From the moment The Clear brand was developed, we’ve focused on creating clean consumption products that don’t falter on potency,” said Rebecca Maestas, Clear Cannabis, Inc.’s Executive Director of Marketing. “We’re especially proud to be acknowledged by one of the nation’s most trustworthy, unbiased cannabis competitions. This incredible honor displays our dedication to providing quality, consistent products, and flavors in a variety of consumption formats that are enjoyable and effective.”



Acclaimed nationally as Colorado’s largest blind-judging cannabis and hemp competition, the 11th annual THC Classic’s reputable board of judges determined the best line of products for 2022. Each category has five judges, and judges are picked based on their expertise in the cannabis products in their category.



A sponsor of the 2022 THC Classic, The Clear was invented in California by a group of enthusiasts determined to find cleaner ways to consume cannabis. With products available in seven states, The Clear’s nationwide recognition, and longstanding commitment to innovation demonstrates the brand’s innate ability to produce high-quality products grown and manufactured by multiple operators.



The Clear line is available in Colorado, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Missouri. Learn more about the world’s first and original distilled cannabis product by visiting ClearConcentrate.com.



About Clear Cannabis, Inc.

The Clear™ is one of the original cannabis brands. The brand was founded in 2013 by a team of scientists who introduced molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process reinvented the cannabis vape category. As a national cannabis brand and licensor of The Clear™, Clear Cannabis, Inc. products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S. The company is focused on product consistency regardless of state, proprietary formulations, product safety, consumer experience, and expanding product lines.

