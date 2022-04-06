BCM One's Paula Como Kauth Honored with Channel Partners 2022 Circle of Excellence Award

NEW CITY, N.Y., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that Paula Como Kauth, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, has been selected by Channel Futures as a 2022 Circle of Excellence award winner.

Debuting in 2014, the Circle of Excellence program recognizes ICT channel leaders who are helping their partners create business value for customers. The Circle of Excellence honors executives for their vision, innovation, and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence.

"We're thrilled that Paula's vision and dedication are being recognized by Channel Partners. She is a clear leader in the industry and we are happy to have her on our executive team," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "The company has a strong focus on and commitment to the channel, and she plays a key role in ensuring the success of our partners, which is a priority as we continue our growth."

Como Kauth has been with BCM One for six years, overseeing marketing communications, product marketing, and marketing operations across the entire BCM One family of brands, as well as contributing to M&A strategy and post-acquisition integration plans.

"It's an honor to receive the Circle of Excellence award from Channel Partners," stated Como Kauth. "It's particularly gratifying to be recognized now as we have expanded our offerings and partner base both organically and through multiple acquisitions over the past couple of years."

Circle of Excellence Winners will be honored during a special dinner at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 11-14 at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

