Steven J. Durning, MD, PhD, Selected as NBME’s 2022 John P. Hubbard Award Recipient

Philadelphia, PA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME congratulates Steven J. Durning, MD, PhD, as the recipient of its 2022 John P. Hubbard Award in recognition of his extensive contributions to the field of assessment in medical education through leadership, scholarship and service.

“I’m very humbled by this prestigious award,” Dr. Durning said. “I’m extremely grateful that the work of the people that I have had the honor of working with is being recognized as excellent.”

Dr. Durning currently serves as Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine (USUHS). Recognized internationally as a preeminent scholar in medical education, he is credited with over 400 peer-reviewed publications, 50 invited chapters and seven edited textbooks, and has received more than $15 million in funding over the years.

NBME President and CEO Peter Katsufrakis believes that Dr. Durning has made an incredible impact on the assessment field.

“Dr. Durning’s work to advance our field is both broad and deep. It focuses not only on assessing learners, but also on the processes of learning and reasoning, the impact that medical education processes and experiences have on learners, and the professional development and identity formation of physicians,” Dr. Katsufrakis said. “Steve exemplifies the best traits of our profession. It is an honor to recognize him and his accomplishments.”

Danny Takanishi, Jr., MD, chaired the 2022 Hubbard Award Committee, which is responsible for identifying the recipient following a global nomination process.

“In the true spirit of a dedicated and consummate educator, Dr. Durning has been a valued and respected mentor and collaborator to many who seek to follow in his path. This legacy ensures the perpetuation and dissemination of leading-edge scholarship in the domain of assessment in medical education for years to come," Dr. Takanishi said.

When Dr. Durning looks to the future, he believes receiving the Hubbard Award will inspire him to increase his contributions.

“The Hubbard Award provides reassurance that the work the teams that I am part of are doing is really meaningful and important,” Dr. Durning said. “So, I think I’ll be bolder with the projects that I’ll pursue.”

He also considers the effect the award will have on his mentoring of young scholars. “It further strengthens my desire to make sure that I, to the best of my ability, can help the next generation of individuals who will be conducting research in this area and others to be able to fulfill what society needs,” Dr. Durning said.

The 2022 Hubbard Award Committee also included Agata Butler, PhD; Monica Cuddy, PhD; David Kountz, MD, MBA; Judy Shae, PhD; Kimberly Swygert, PhD; and Colin West, MD, PhD.

Other recent positions held by Dr. Durning include Director of the USUHS Center for Health Professions Education (CHPE); founder and Principal Investigator of the USUHS Long-Term Career Outcome Study (LTCOS); Deputy Editor of Academic Medicine; and was the first individual from the U.S. to be on the executive committee for the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE). He earned his MD from the University of Pittsburgh and his PhD from Maastricht University, addressing the influence of contextual factors on clinical reasoning.

Established in 1983, the Hubbard Award recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to the pursuit of assessment excellence within medical education. Dr. Durning joins the ranks of the distinguished individuals whom NBME has honored over the years with this award, which celebrates John P. Hubbard’s 25-year tenure as NBME’s chief executive.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators, regulators, and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, we collaborate with a diverse and comprehensive array of practicing health professionals, medical educators, state medical board members, test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts and public representatives. Learn more at NBME.org.

Attachments