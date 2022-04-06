Bailey Glasser Adds Appellate Lawyer and Leader Leslie Brueckner to National Appellate and Supreme Court Practice Group

Oakland, CA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 6, 2022 – Leslie A. Brueckner, a seasoned and successful litigator who has won legal victories in the nation’s highest courts, has joined national law firm Bailey & Glasser, LLP as a partner, where she will co-lead the firm’s Appellate and Supreme Court Practice Group with firm co-founder Benjamin A. Bailey.

“We are elated to have Leslie join our appellate team,” said Benjamin L. Bailey, one of the firm’s founding partners. “Her renown as a successful appellate litigator, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, adds an invaluable new resource to our clients with matters before state and federal courts across the country. Her singular talent, combined with her passion for her work and clients, is an exciting new addition to our litigation work.”

In her distinguished career (including nearly 30 years with Public Justice, a leading national public interest organization), Leslie has won a unanimous decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, (and has appeared before it dozens of times on behalf of clients and amici), three unanimous rulings from the California Supreme Court, and an array of groundbreaking legal victories in state and federal courts nationwide. She has appeared dozens of times before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of parties and amici.

Bailey Glasser Partner and Practice Area Leader Jonathan Marshall added, “Leslie’s energy and deep experience will benefit all our clients and our entire litigation department. Her addition to our bench is yet another example how our firm can go toe-to-toe with any litigation departments across the country.”

Leslie's practice areas include class actions, constitutional law, federal preemption, mass torts, and consumer rights.

For the past 29 years, Leslie served as Senior Attorney with Public Justice, a national non-profit legal advocacy organization protecting consumers, employees, civil rights, and the environment.

Among her many honors, Leslie has won the Pro Bono Achievement Award (Animal Defense Fund), Women’s Consumer Advocate of the Year Award (Consumer Attorneys of California), Appellate Advocacy Award (Pound Civil Justice Institute), Dale Haralson Fallout Award (Western Trial Lawyers Association), and was a finalist for Appellate Lawyer of the Year Award (Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles).

Leslie earned her A.B. degree summa cum laude from University of California, Berkeley, where she was awarded the University Medal for the Most Distinguished Graduating Senior. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School.

In addition to her litigation work, Leslie has taught appellate advocacy at the American University, Washington College of Law, and the Georgetown University School of Law.

Bailey Glasser was founded in 1999 by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia. Now a national firm across 18 offices, Bailey Glasser handles our clients’ most challenging and consequential legal issues, in litigation and in corporate matters.

We bring a trial-focused approach to litigation for plaintiffs and defendants that vigorously protects the interests of our clients – businesses in many industries and of all sizes (from Fortune 500 companies to family offices), individuals, governmental entities and government servants, and even law firms that call upon us to help them in matters because of our unique blend of resources and trial experience. Some of our areas of particular litigation focus include complex commercial litigation, in finance and energy; class action and mass tort cases; multi-district litigation involving medical devices, pharmaceuticals and automobiles; bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings; and individual negligence cases.

Bailey Glasser's sophisticated corporate practice provides strategic guidance, counseling, and innovative solutions in virtually every type of corporate, real estate, and financial transactions. Those projects include business formations, public and private securities offerings, corporate finance transactions, mergers and acquisitions, spinoffs, real estate development, leasing, personal property transactions, executive hiring and compensation, ownership disputes, and commercial lending. For more information, please visit www.BaileyGlasser.com.