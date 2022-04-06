City National Bank Announces $1M Financial Education Commitment to Support LAUSD High Schools

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it is renewing its three-year, $1 million commitment it made in 2019 to bring the bank’s Dollars + Sense financial education program to support LAUSD high school students. To date, this important program has helped more than 26,000 students with nearly 74,000 hours of learning. City National’s goal is to reach all high schools within the LAUSD.



Kelly Coffey, Chief Executive Officer of City National Bank, and Alberto Carvalho, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent, will speak at a check presentation event on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Crenshaw High School located at 5010 11th Avenue, Los Angeles. The announcement aligns with “National Financial Literacy Month,” which occurs through April.

“Providing critical financial education tools to high school students is one of the most important ways City National can help to make our communities stronger,” said Coffey. “Teaching students important money management skills is crucial for them to make sound financial decisions needed to achieve their educational and professional aspirations.”

“To achieve success in college and beyond, we must teach students about money management skills and the importance of saving and spending wisely,” Carvalho said. “We are grateful to City National for providing comprehensive tools and financial literacy lessons to help our high school students make responsible money management decisions.”

Through this effort, students may take up to eight hours of interactive, online modules. Measurement tools are supplied to educators to track the students’ progress and performance. City National, in partnership with EVERFI Inc., will provide students who successfully complete the course with a Certification in Financial Education.

City National’s Support of the Community

City National’s support of the local community extends beyond Crenshaw High. Just a few miles away, City National helped fund the revitalization of Leimert Plaza Park, which is located in the heart of the Crenshaw District. The project was a three-year commitment by the bank and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, among others, that included new landscaping and irrigation systems, the central fountain’s restoration, and installing an enclosure around the park’s perimeter.

This June also marks the five-year anniversary of when City National opened a full-service banking office in the Crenshaw district in 2017. Since then, the new office has enabled City National to support the economic growth of the Crenshaw District and help its clients achieve their financial goals.

About City National

With $91.5 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 73 branches, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $96.2 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

