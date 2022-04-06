Carahsoft Named Winner of VMware’s North American Partner Social Impact Award for 2022

RESTON, Va., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it was named VMware’s North American Social Impact Partner of the Year for 2022 as part of VMware’s annual Partner Achievement Awards. This award celebrates partners for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies. Carahsoft was recognized for its commitment to innovation for a better future and driving business around Sustainability, Equity and Trust.



“This year’s VMware Partner Social Impact Award winners highlight companies that are not only driving exceptional business outcomes for our customers, but are also exceptional global citizens,” said Bill Swales, VMware. “The last year brought us both new and continued challenges, and VMware is proud to see Carahsoft honored for their ability to help customers deliver under unique circumstances. Technology was the connective tissue for so many, and Carahsoft helped customers leverage VMware tools for the greater good in some of their most vulnerable hours.”

As the Government faced a myriad of challenges in recent years, Carahsoft helped agencies and their reseller partners to fully leverage new technologies to address the ongoing challenges that impacted their networks and infrastructure. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s positive social impact in the Public Sector through the use of VMware technologies to accelerate innovation and create new possibilities for its shared customers.

As VMware’s Master Government Aggregator® and distributor since 2006, Carahsoft continues to drive digital transformation in the Public Sector by expanding the use and deployment of VMware’s comprehensive set of software solutions.

“Carahsoft is honored to be recognized as VMware’s 2022 North American Social Impact Partner, and we value the opportunity to work side-by-side VMware to create new opportunities for our joint customers,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This award is a testament to the dynamic relationship we continue to build with VMware and our resellers to support our Public Sector partner network and customers.”

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

