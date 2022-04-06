HTG Expands Features of Proprietary HTG EdgeSeq Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that it has improved the sample preparation protocol for its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay (miRNA WTA) so that it is now harmonized with the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP).



The harmonized protocol is designed to enable customers to process a single sample with HTG’s nearly 20,000 gene mRNA and 2,000+ miRNA transcriptome panels using a single sample lysate. Validated for use with several commonly used sample types, including formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue, PAXgene, and RNA extracted from FFPE or freshly frozen tissue, this approach is intended to allow customers to save time with better sample and workflow efficiency while generating more comprehensive expression data.

“Harmonization of our mRNA and miRNA workflows should facilitate the generation of more robust multiomic mRNA and miRNA expression analysis while furthering the value proposition of our HTG EdgeSeq technology as a tissue-preserving gene expression profiling (GEP) technology,” said Dr. Marian Navratil, HTG’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development. “Prior to completion of this harmonization, separate tissue sections and sample preparation processes were needed to analyze the full transcriptome. With this innovation, only a single tissue section and just one lysis method are typically expected to be required to release all the RNA needed for downstream testing without any confounding factors that could interfere with expression data.”

“We believe HTG now offers the only solution enabling extraction-free full transcriptomic profiling, both mRNA and miRNA, from a single tissue section,” said Byron Lawson, HTG’s Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Alternate GEP technologies typically require a minimum of 4-8 tissue sections, and often 12 or more sections for RNA extraction, as well as separate library preparation methods for RNA size selection for mRNA and miRNA processing. Our technology offers customers a streamlined workflow, with more efficient turnaround times and simplified bioinformatics. We are very optimistic that these advantages will encourage customers to interrogate mRNA using our HTP and miRNA using our miRNA WTA, while allowing them to retain precious samples for use in other analysis.”

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

