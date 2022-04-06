Pharvaris to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April:



21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual Presentation

Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM CEST (8:45 AM EDT)

Location: Virtual

Kempen 14th Life Sciences Conference

Format: In-Person Presentation

Date/Time: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CEST (9:00AM EDT)

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Pharvaris

Maryann Cimino

Director of Corporate Relations

+1-617-710-7305

maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com

Investor Contact

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1-212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

+1-646-942-5631

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com