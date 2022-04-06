Dream Finders Homes Releases 2021 Annual Shareholder Letter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilders, announced today the release of its 2021 Annual Shareholder Letter authored by President, CEO and Chairman of Dream Finders Homes, Patrick Zalupski. To view the letter please visit investors.dreamfindershomes.com.



About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

