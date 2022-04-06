Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Departure of a Director: Bruce C. Klink

EXTON, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announced that Bruce C. Klink, a Class 2 director, has decided not to stand for re-election to the board of directors, and will complete his term on the Board at the conclusion of the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Klink’s decision to not stand for re-election was not because of a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. The Company thanks Mr. Klink for his 26 years of service as a director and wishes him well.



