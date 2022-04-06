Introducing TRAVEGALI a New Startup Focusing on Accessible Tourism

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAVEGALI is an innovative service created to promote travel for people with disabilities, offering the most extensive selection of accessible hotels worldwide.

Through meticulous analysis of the accessibility standards and content of thousands of hotels, TRAVEGALI has built a portfolio that spans 25 countries and over 100 destinations, specifically offering a vast selection of hotels with adapted rooms to offer a complete hotel booking service for people with disabilities, showcasing the pictures of the accessible features.

“We created Travegali to allow people with disabilities to quickly and easily book a hotel online that fits their needs with the important accessibility standards each customer requires,” said Mr. Rafael Blanco, CEO of TRAVEGALI.

As an innovative Startup, TRAVEGALI.COM is focused on growing the inventory where users can directly book an accessible trip. The goal is to create a significant impact in the travel and tourism industry by offering people with disabilities an easy and seamless experience booking accommodation and travel services.

To provide an enhanced experience, TRAVEGALI.COM offers the option of an online personal concierge to assist all customers in need of more specific information about the property and the destination they will be visiting.

In this startup phase, TRAVEGALI.COM will focus on the New York City market in the United States and the Punta Cana market in the Caribbean. “These two tourism hotspots offer a best-in-class accessible travel destination. Furthermore, we have enhanced our customer experience by providing specialized content and carefully curating a selection of accessible excursions, activities, and offerings,” said Mr. Blanco.